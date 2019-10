GREENWICH — The pass was complete, the ball was spotted at the Darien 13-yard line and the frantic seconds were ticking. Junior quarterback James Rinello, Gavin Muir’s backup during Greenwich’s unbeaten and overpowering 2018 season, steadied his offensive teammates.

Darien was up, 27-21 in this compelling October FCIAC showdown and the blocked extra-point after the Blue Wave’s fourth-quarter touchdown suddenly was in play.

