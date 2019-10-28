Wilson, Slonieski push each other, and No. 4 Darien, to excel

DARIEN — During a football practice at Darien High School last fall, coach Rob Trifone was speaking with one of his assistants about J.H. Slonieski and Sam Wilson, two outside linebackers who were making their mark with the Blue Wave.

“I’ve never seen two young men smile from the start of practice to the end of practice the way they do,” the coach remarked.

“That’s who they are,” Trifone said. “They just love the game and they love being around their teammates.”

In turn, Slonieski and Wilson have given Darien plenty to smile about.

Click here for more