Trifone Feels The Love After Darien’s 27-21 Win Over Greenwich

GREENWICH — Marj Trifone thought her husband was joking when she was told of his intention to coach their son’s third-grade football team.

My son is a senior, back in the day whenever that was 10 years ago I said to my wife look, I’m not going to let somebody else coach my own kid and kids,” Darien football coach Rob Trifone said tonight, after his team’s heart-pounding 27-21 win over Greenwich. “I’m going to do it. She said you’re going to do what. You’re going to coach high school and you’re going to coach youth and I said yeah. We’re become very close over those years and I said I love those boys.”

