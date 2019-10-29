Staples leads eight teams into FCIAC girls soccer playoffs

The Staples Wreckers will be the top seed after completing a 14-0-2 regular season with a 3-0 win over Wilton in their final game on Tuesday.
The tournament will begin on Friday with quarterfinal games at the top four seeds: Staples, St. Joseph, Ridgefield and New Canaan.
The semifinals will follow on either Monday or Tuesday at Wilton High School, with the final scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 7, at Fairfield-Warde High School at 7 p.m.
FCIAC Quarterfinals – Friday, Nov. 1
Times will be announced on Wednesday
No. 8 Trumbull (9-7-0) at No. 1 Staples (14-0-2)
No. 7 McMahon (10-6-0) at No. 2 St. Joseph (13-0-3)
No. 6 Darien (10-5-1) at No. 3 Ridgefield (13-0-3)
No. 5 Wilton (11-3-2) at No. 4 New Canaan (12-3-1)
FCIAC Semifinals – Monday, Nov. 4, or Tuesday, Nov. 5
at Wilton HS, 5 and 7 p.m.
Note: Highest remaining seed has choice of game time
FCIAC Final – Thursday, Nov. 7
at Warde HS, 7 p.m.