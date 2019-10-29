Staples leads eight teams into FCIAC girls soccer playoffs

The Staples Wreckers will be the top seed after completing a 14-0-2 regular season with a 3-0 win over Wilton in their final game on Tuesday.

The tournament will begin on Friday with quarterfinal games at the top four seeds: Staples, St. Joseph, Ridgefield and New Canaan.

The semifinals will follow on either Monday or Tuesday at Wilton High School, with the final scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 7, at Fairfield-Warde High School at 7 p.m.

FCIAC Quarterfinals – Friday, Nov. 1

Times will be announced on Wednesday

No. 8 Trumbull (9-7-0) at No. 1 Staples (14-0-2)

No. 7 McMahon (10-6-0) at No. 2 St. Joseph (13-0-3)

No. 6 Darien (10-5-1) at No. 3 Ridgefield (13-0-3)

No. 5 Wilton (11-3-2) at No. 4 New Canaan (12-3-1)

FCIAC Semifinals – Monday, Nov. 4, or Tuesday, Nov. 5

at Wilton HS, 5 and 7 p.m.

Note: Highest remaining seed has choice of game time

FCIAC Final – Thursday, Nov. 7

at Warde HS, 7 p.m.