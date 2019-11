TRUMBULL — St. Joseph won a 63-3 decision from Warde in an FCIAC football contest at Dalling Field on Saturday afternoon.

The easy answer to the Hogs’ offensive success would be the individual talents of quarterback Jack Wallace, who threw for five touchdowns. Or maybe it was Jaden Shirden and his 100-plus yards rushing and two scores. Then there is Brady Hutchison, who caught three touchdown passes including one on a one-handed catch in the end zone.

Click here for more