STAMFORD — It has been a long time since the Greenwich football team has had to deal with recovering from a loss — nearly two years in fact.

In the aftermath of their tough 27-21 defeat against Darien last weekend, the Cardinals have continued to look forward.

With quarterback James Rinello passing for three touchdowns and six different players reaching the end zone, Greenwich defeated Trinity Catholic/Wright Tech, 49-8, Saturday at Gaglio Field in Stamford.

