FCIAC playoff schedule: Field hockey, boys soccer finals moved to 6 p.m.

The FCIAC will crown three champions as the finals in field hockey and boys and girls soccer are held on Thursday night.

With a forecast of cold and rain, the start times for the field hockey and boys soccer finals have been moved up one hour to 6 p.m. The girls soccer final will remain at 5 p.m.

Here is the schedule with the updated start times:

Thursday, Nov. 7

FCIAC Girls Soccer Championship at Wilton

No. 2 St. Joseph vs. No. 1 Staples, 5 p.m.

FCIAC Boys Soccer Championship at Norwalk

No. 2 Trumbull vs. No. 1 Warde, 6 p.m.

FCIAC Field Hockey Championship at Brien McMahon

No. 2 Staples vs. No. 1 Darien, 6 p.m.

FCIAC Volleyball Semifinals at Fairfield-Ludlowe

No. 4 Trumbull vs. No. 1 Westhill, 5 p.m.

No. 7 Warde vs. No. 3 Ludlowe, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 9

FCIAC Volleyball Championship

at Fairfield-Ludlowe, 3 p.m.