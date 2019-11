WILTON — In a physical game full of hard challenges and fouls, it was fitting the only score came off a set piece.

Autumn Smith was able to convert on Gabby Gonzalez’s free kick with 33 minutes left in the second half, and the Staples defense made the goal stand up as the top-seeded Wreckers defeated second-seed St. Joseph 1-0 in the FCIAC girls soccer finals Thursday night at Kristine Lilly Field.

