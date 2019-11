NORWALK — Coaches and players have their own feelings about co-championships.

On the one hand, you get to take home a winning medal and the title that comes with it, but on the other, it sure would’ve been nice to play the game out until the end.

Whatever the case, one thing is certain: The Darien and Staples field hockey teams staged an epic clash for the FCIAC championship before finishing in a scoreless tie Thursday night at Jack Casagrande Field in Norwalk.

