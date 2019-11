DANBURY — Ludlowe football coach Mitch Ross doesn’t care what the conventional wisdom says. He’s going for it on fourth down. And Friday night at Danbury, it helped earn the Falcons clinch a winning season.

Carlos Moreno scored his second touchdown on a fourth-and-4 at midfield, and a fourth-and-2 conversion near midfield, James Bourque to Dylan Fragomeni on the last drive of the game, preserved Ludlowe’s 27-24 win over the Hatters.

