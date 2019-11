BRIDGEPORT — The Trinity Catholic/Wright Tech Co-op football team played hard, played smart and produced big plays when needed down the stretch to defeat Central, 21-13 Friday night on the road at Kennedy Stadium for its second straight victory.

“These kids keep going. I’m so proud of the effort,” said TC/WT coach Thomas Broschardt. “And in pressure situations, the kids bring the heart.”

It was a triumph in all phases of the game for Trinity Catholic/Wright Tech (2-7 overall).

