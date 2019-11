GREENWICH — Even down by 20 points at halftime, Ridgefield found another level in the second half. The No. 9 Tigers started moving the ball on No. 4 Greenwich at Cardinal Stadium and threatened to make a game of it again.

Big plays from the Greenwich defense denied them that chance. The Cardinals recovered a fumble near their own goal line to end the third quarter, returned a fumble for a score in the fourth and beat Ridgefield 27-7 on a chilly, sometimes-windy Saturday night.

