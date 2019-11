TRUMBULL — Jaden Shirden ran for four touchdowns, Jack Wallace threw for three scores, and the St. Joseph defense kept Staples out of the end zone en route to a 50-0 victory at Dalling Field on Saturday.

Coach Joe Della Vecchia’s Cadets are ranked second in the GameTimeCT poll and improved to 8-0. Coach Phil Treglia’s Wreckers dropped to 2-6.

