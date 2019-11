CHESHIRE — The question was could Trumbull, and its lights out serving, do it again to Glastonbury in the second set what it had done in winning the first of their Class LL semifinal in Cheshire on Wednesday night.

The answer was a resounding no, followed by a scintillating yes.

No. 8 Trumbull fought off No. 12 Glastonbury in a grueling second set, and went on to advance with a 25-9, 26-24, 25-8 sweep.

Click here for more