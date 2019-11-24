Johnson, Trumbull complete perfect LL tourney run, sweep Westhill for first state title

EAST HAVEN — The Trumbull volleyball team picked the perfect time to play a perfect match.

The Eagles hit on all cylinders, claiming their first-ever state championship with a 3-0 victory over Westhill in the CIAC Class LL final Saturday night at East Haven High School.

It was eighth-seeded Trumbull’s second title in two years, having also defeated No. 3 Westhill for the FCIAC championship last fall.

The moment on Saturday was overwhelming, so much so that Eagles’ coach Nicole Trommelen said she could hardly find the words to describe the performance.

