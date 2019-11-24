Frustrated in two previous meetings, Staples bests Darien for 4th straight Class L field hockey title

WETHERSFIELD—For the Staples field hockey program, there is no place more beautiful than Wethersfield in late November.

The Wreckers captured their fourth consecutive Class L field hockey state championship Saturday by defeating Darien, 4-2 at Wethersfield High School’s Joe Cottone Field.

“To win four straight state championships is an amazing feeling,” said Staples senior tri-captain Hannah Paprotna. “Everybody on this team worked so hard for this. One of our team mottos is ‘Championships are won when nobody is watching in the weight room.’ Considering everybody’s work ethic, making this fourth title a reality is awesome.”

