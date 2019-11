NEW BRITAIN — As the final seconds ticked off the clock at Veteran’s Stadium, Hall boys soccer coach Zeke Seguro could not longer contain his emotions and the tears began flowing down his face.

The tears of joy were quickly washed away with water from the Gatorade bucket being dumped on his head.

After 25 years at the helm of the No. 5 Warriors, Seguro and his team are CIAC Class LL state champions, beating No. 14 Greenwich 3-1 Saturday night at Veterans Stadium.

