Testori, Hand outlast Wilton in wild Class L OT, win fourth-straight state championship

HARTFORD — Scott Testori brought his pair of Class L state championship rings to Monday’s state semifinal against Guilford, a game Hand won in penalty kicks.

Testori decided to bring them again on Saturday to Dillon Stadium. The Class L state championship was on the line. And it took more than regulation to settle it.

In fact, five goals were scored in the extra session. Hand scored the last one — Jack Green from Testori — and the fourth-seeded Tigers defeated No. 10 Wilton 4-3 for the program’s fourth consecutive state championship.

