Wilson, Darien defense end Greenwich’s title reign in Class LL quarterfinals

DARIEN — Like the regular-season meeting between Greenwich and Darien, Wednesday night’s Class LL Football Tournament quarterfinal showdown wasn’t decided until the fateful final minutes of action.

And like last time, the Blue Wave held on for a hard-fought win.

This time, the stakes were much higher though and senior linebacker Sam Wilson helped the Blue Wave keep their season going.

In a hard-hitting, defensive, throwback-type battle, third-seeded Darien defeated sixth-seeded Greenwich, 26-16, in the Class LL quarterfinals. Darien (10-1) advanced to Monday’s Class LL semifinals, where it will visit second-seeded Southington.

