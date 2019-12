TRUMBULL — One down, two to go.

Jaden Shirden scored six touchdowns Wednesday night, leading No. 1 St. Joseph past No. 8 Wilton, 49-7, in the Class L quarterfinals at Jerry McDougall Stadium.

The victory leaves Joe Della Vecchia’s Hogs two wins away from winning a third straight state title in its third different class, a feat never accomplished in CIAC playoff history.

