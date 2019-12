NEW CANAAN — Drew Pyne scanned Dunning Field following New Canaan’s 42-7 win over Wethersfield in the Class L football quarterfinals on Wednesday night and the moment, as he described it, was surreal.

“Looking around right now, I can’t believe I’m never going to come here and suit up again,” Pyne said.

Of course, the New Canaan quarterback bid farewell to his home turf in style.

