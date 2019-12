SOUTHINGTON — Points, as expected, were precious.

In a Class LL quarterfinal playoff game featuring two of the state’s best defenses, second-seed Southington held on for a 13-9 victory over seventh-seed Ridgefield on Wednesday evening at Fontana Field.

The Blue Knights (10-1) will now host third-seed Darien in the semifinals Monday night back in Southington.

