On final play, Newtown wins Class LL title on anniversary of Sandy Hook

TRUMBULL — It was written in the stars and wasn’t going to end any other way.

Three seconds left and facing overtime against a perennial powerhouse, Newtown conjured the magic a Hollywood writer couldn’t even dream of producing.

Newtown’s storybook season had a magical ending Saturday as Riley Ward hauled in a 36-yard touchdown from Jack Street as time expired, giving top-seeded Newtown a 13-7 win and the Class LL championship over No. 3 Darien. It was the first title for Newtown since 1992 and completed a perfect 13-0 season.

