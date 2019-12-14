Newtown Wins Class LL Title Over Darien On Final Play — On 7th Anniversary Of Sandy Hook

TRUMBULL — The last play of the 2019 Connecticut high school football season had already reached legendary status by the time Newtown wide receiver Riley Ward ripped off his helmet, tossed it high into the air and raced across the end zone to embrace a mob of delirious teammates.

The top-seeded and undefeated Nighthawks won the CIAC Class LL championship in walk-off fashion, 13-7, over third-seeded Darien on a misty, fog-filled afternoon at Trumbull High School’s McDougall Field, scoring on the final play of the game with no time remaining.

