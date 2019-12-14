Darien takes on Newtown for Class LL crown; St. Joseph faces Hand in Class L final

Class LL at McDougall Stadium, Trumbull HS

No. 3 Darien (11-1) vs. No. 1 Newtown (12-0), 3 p.m.

Class L at Veterans Stadium, New Britain

No. 1 St. Joseph (12-0) vs. No. 2 Daniel Hand (12-0), 3 p.m.

Class LL Scoreboard

Quarterfinals, Wednesday, Dec. 4

Darien 26, Greenwich 16

Newtown 35, NFA 0

Simsbury 17, Cheshire 14

Southington 13, Ridgefield 9

Semifinals, Monday, Dec. 9

Darien 21, Southington 12

Newtown 17, Simsbury 0

Class L Scoreboard

Quarterfinals, Wednesday, Dec. 4

St. Joseph 49, Wilton 7

New Canaan 42, Wethersfield 7

Daniel Hand 52, Newington 0

Maloney 35, Berlin 7

Semifinals, Monday, Dec. 9

St. Joseph 42, New Canaan 0

Daniel Hand 42, Maloney 0