Darien takes on Newtown for Class LL crown; St. Joseph faces Hand in Class L final

Class LL at McDougall Stadium, Trumbull HS
No. 3 Darien (11-1) vs. No. 1 Newtown (12-0), 3 p.m.
Watch: NFHS with subscription
Click here for Class LL final capsule from GameTimeCT.com
Class L at Veterans Stadium, New Britain
No. 1 St. Joseph (12-0) vs. No. 2 Daniel Hand (12-0), 3 p.m.
Watch: NFHS with subscription
Click here for Class L final capsule from GameTimeCT.com
Class LL Scoreboard
Quarterfinals, Wednesday, Dec. 4
Darien 26, Greenwich 16
Newtown 35, NFA 0
Simsbury 17, Cheshire 14
Southington 13, Ridgefield 9
Semifinals, Monday, Dec. 9
Darien 21, Southington 12
Newtown 17, Simsbury 0
Class L Scoreboard
Quarterfinals, Wednesday, Dec. 4
St. Joseph 49, Wilton 7
New Canaan 42, Wethersfield 7
Daniel Hand 52, Newington 0
Maloney 35, Berlin 7
Semifinals, Monday, Dec. 9
St. Joseph 42, New Canaan 0
Daniel Hand 42, Maloney 0