TRUMBULL — When the young running back wasn’t running around the house, imitating his dad or Barry Sanders, the sign went on the door: “Watching film.” He watched the games of his father, or the games his father coached, featuring Torrey Mack, Octavias McKoy, Chuck Hatchett.

Jaden Shirden was 8 or 9, his father, Duane, remembered.

“He learned how to break down film at an early age,” Duane Shirden said, “and I never really coached him in that. It was all him. He was self-motivated.”

Click here for more