DARIEN — Nine years ago, a group of third-graders teamed up for the first time and began playing in the Darien Junior Football League under coach Rob Trifone.

Those kids are now high school seniors and this weekend, they’ll play together one final time on the state’s biggest stage.

The third-seeded Blue Wave (11-1) will square off against No. 1 Newtown (12-0) for the CIAC Class LL championship at Trumbull High School at 3 p.m., Saturday.

