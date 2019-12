DANBURY — It was a text that would change his entire future.

When four-star defensive end Jah Joyner found out Boston College coach Steve Addazio was fired just two weeks ago by a fellow Eagles commit, it opened up his recruitment entirely. Unsure what was next, Joyner and Hatters coach Augie Tieri quickly put together a plan to get his name out, not exactly a difficult task with his raw talent.

Click here for more