Rob Trifone, who has led the Darien football program for the past 13 years, informed his team Friday he is stepping down as head coach.

Since he took over as head coach in 2007, Trifone’s Blue Wave has compiled a 129-26 record with four FCIAC and three state championships. Darien earned the state’s final No. 1 ranking for three straight seasons from 2015 to 2017.

Trifone has a 252-86-2 career record between Brien McMahon and Darien, and ranks sixth in all-time wins in the state.

