Boys Basketball – St. Joseph 77, Brien McMahon 75

McMahon 19 19 15 20 – 75

St. Joseph 18 24 14 21 – 77

Brien McMahon: Eric Miller 10 2-3 31, JaJuan Wiggins 1 0-0 3, Jermayne Daniels 3 3-4 9, Jack Fitzpatrick 1 0-0 3, Sergio Thermidor 4 2-2 10, Treymar Tweedie 4 0-0 11, Shamar Miller 0 0-0 0, Alan Grey 3 2-2 8, Brandon Miller 0 0-0 0. Totals: 26 9-11 75.

St. Joseph: Jared Grindrod 4 0-1 9, Will Diamantis 4 0-0 8, Paul Fabbri 8 4-8 24, Jason James 2 2-2 7, Brian Robertson 2 0-0 4, Glenn Manigault 5 0-2 10, Tommy Shannon 2 0-0 5, Hadyn Gourley 2 1-2 7, Carson Arkay-Leliever 1 1-1 3, Derrick Midy 0 0-0 0. Totals: 30 8-16 77.

3-pointers: BM – E. Miller 9, Tweedie 2, Wiggins, Fitzpatrick; SJ – Fabbri 4, Gourley 2, James, Grindrod, Shannon.

Highlights: SJ – Grindrod led the Cadets with 10 rebounds and Diamantis had the game-sealing deflection in the closing seconds.