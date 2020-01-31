Boys Basketball – Trumbull 58, Norwalk 55

Trumbull 7 13 17 21 – 58
Norwalk 15 17 12 11 – 55
Trumbull: Mileeq Green 5 2-2 12, Lance Walsh 0 0-0 0, Connor Johnson 3 0-0 6, Johnny McCain 0 0-0 0, Cape Holden 2 0-0 5, Sebastian Mettellus 1 0-0 3, Andrew Cutter 2 0-0 4, Jake Gruttadauria 5 4-4 14, Quentar Taylor 6 1-1 14. Totals 24 7-7 58.
Norwalk: Mysonne Pollard 1 2-2 4, Jamal Boyd 3 1-2 8, Nate Schaer 0 0-0 0, Jahmai Green 4 0-0 11, Isaias Gonzalez 2 0-0 5, Trey Lewis 5 6-8 16, Lomorris House 2 1-2 5, Jake Hufnagel 3 0-0 6. Totals: 20 10-14 55
3-pointers: T – Holden, Mettellus, Taylor; N – Green 3, Boyd, Gonzalez.
Trumbull: Green 6 rebounds; Cutter 8 rebounds, 4 blocks; Gruttadauria 8 rebounds; Taylor 6 rebounds