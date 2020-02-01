Updates on Saturday’s FCIAC track and field division championships

The FCIAC’s indoor track and field teams will kick off the postseason at the division championship meets on Saturday and live updates will be provided by Paynes Corner Timing.

The FCIAC East Division championship at Wilton’s Nicholas Zeoli Field House will begin at 9:30 a.m., with the West Division championship at Staples’ Nistico Field House in Westport starting at 10 a.m.

• Updates for the East Division meet

• Updates for the West Division meet

The FCIAC conference championship meet will be held at the Floyd Little Athletic Center in New Haven starting at 4:30 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 6.