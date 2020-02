All-Girl Varsity

1 – Danbury, 87.05

2 – Staples, 85.80

3 – St. Joseph, 84.75

4 – Brien McMahon, 82.25

5 – Fairfield Warde, 81.65

Coed Varsity

1 – Fairfield Ludlowe, 87.55

2 – Greenwich, 85.60

Grand Champion

Fairfield-Ludlowe

Based on top score in the all-girls and coed varsity divisions

Spirit Award

Greenwich JV

Coaching Staff of the Year

Brien McMahon

Partner Stunt

Stamford

Junior Varsity

1 – Danbury, 76.80

2 – Greenwich, 67.60

Junior High

1 – Danbury, 71.80

2 – Stamford, 55.20