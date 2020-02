WESTPORT — It was all lining up perfectly for Arianna Gerig.

As a sophomore at Staples in the 2017-18 season, Gerig was named to the All-FCIAC second team and looked poised for a breakout campaign in her upcoming junior season.

She was returning to a team that had its eyes set on FCIAC and state title runs and she was beginning to draw interest from Division-I college coaches.

Click here for more