The 2020 Joe Sikorski FCIAC Wrestling Tournament will be held at New Canaan High School this weekend, with matches getting underway on Friday afternoon.

Tournament schedule

Friday, Feb. 14

Weigh-ins, 3-4 p.m.

Scratch meeting, 4:05 p.m.

Round of 16, 4:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals to follow

Saturday, Feb. 15

Semifinals and consolation quarterfinals, 10 a.m.

Consolation semifinals, Noon

3rd-4th and 5th-6th matches, 2 p.m.

Weight class finals, 4 p.m.