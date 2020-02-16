Ava Mancini leads Ludlowe gymnastics to first FCIAC title

STAMFORD — At previous FCIAC gymnastics championship meets, Ludlowe coach Kim Longobucco had a habit of trying to follow scores and figure out where her team stood throughout the competition.

This year, she followed the less complicated path of staying in the moment, and the results were spectacular for her Falcons.

With junior Ava Mancini claiming the all-around championship, Ludlowe captured its first FCIAC championship with a score of 134.550 Saturday at Westhill High School in Stamford. The Falcons held off several competitors who topped the 130 mark, including runner-up St. Joseph (133.950), Wilton (131.150), and Warde (130.950).

