NEW CANAAN — The Danbury wrestling dynasty has been virtually unstoppable for more than three decades.

In some years, the Hatters manage to take their dominance to an even higher level.

With an eye-popping 11 finalists in 14 weight classes, Danbury steamrolled its way to its 33rd FCIAC championship in 34 years Saturday in New Canaan. The Hatters also have a 10-year title streak after finishing as the runners-up to Warde in 2010.

