Eight teams set to contend for FCIAC girls basketball championship

The Staples Wreckers are the top seed for the FCIAC girls basketball tournament, which gets underway with four quarterfinal games on Saturday.

Here is the full schedule for the tournament.

FCIAC Quarterfinals at Staples HS – Saturday, Feb. 22

No. 3 Trumbull vs. No. 6 Stamford, Noon

No. 2 Danbury vs. No. 7 Ridgefield, 2 p.m.

No. 4 Norwalk vs. No. 5 Greenwich, 5 p.m.

No. 1 Staples vs. No. 8 Ludlowe, 7 p.m.

FCIAC Semifinals at Trumbull HS

Tuesday, Feb. 25, 6 and 7:45 p.m.

Note: Highest remaining seed has choice of game time

FCIAC Final at Trumbull HS

Thursday, Feb. 27, 7 p.m.