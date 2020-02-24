Eleven FCIAC wrestlers win state championships

Eleven wrestlers representing six FCIAC schools won state championships this weekend.
Danbury, which claimed the Class LL team title, led the way with four individual champs, while Warde, the Class LL runner-up, and Trumbull had two apiece.
FCIAC State Wrestling Champions
106 – Michael Longo, Trumbull, Class LL
113 – Kai O’Dell, Danbury, Class LL
126 – Tyler Johnson, Danbury, Class LL
132 – Jack Ryan, Trumbull, Class LL
138 – Ryan Jack, Danbury, Class LL
145 – Will Ebert, Warde, Class LL
152 – Cole Shaughnessy, Warde, Class LL
152 – Tyler Sung, New Canaan, Class L
170 – Thomas Mazur, Westhill, Class LL
195 – Nicholas Augeri, Staples, Class LL
220 – DJ Donovan, Danbury, Class LL