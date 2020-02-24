Eleven FCIAC wrestlers win state championships

Eleven wrestlers representing six FCIAC schools won state championships this weekend.

Danbury, which claimed the Class LL team title, led the way with four individual champs, while Warde, the Class LL runner-up, and Trumbull had two apiece.

FCIAC State Wrestling Champions

106 – Michael Longo, Trumbull, Class LL

113 – Kai O’Dell, Danbury, Class LL

126 – Tyler Johnson, Danbury, Class LL

132 – Jack Ryan, Trumbull, Class LL

138 – Ryan Jack, Danbury, Class LL

145 – Will Ebert, Warde, Class LL

152 – Cole Shaughnessy, Warde, Class LL

152 – Tyler Sung, New Canaan, Class L

170 – Thomas Mazur, Westhill, Class LL

195 – Nicholas Augeri, Staples, Class LL

220 – DJ Donovan, Danbury, Class LL