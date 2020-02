TRUMBULL — The Ridgefield girls basketball team has been through three coaches over the past two seasons and nobody in the preseason was talking about the Tigers.

Now, they are all anyone in the FCIAC is talking about.

In a double-overtime classic, No. 7 Ridgefield, led by the upperclassmen who have been through so much turmoil, defeated top-seeded Staples 50-46.

