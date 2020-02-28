Giant Killers: Ridgefield Defeats Staples In Double Overtime For FCIAC Title

TRUMBULL — For 20 games over the past two months, the Ridgefield girls basketball team worked on developing an identity, with new players, a new coach and a new system.

The past five days served as an end-of-semester exam for the Tigers, and boy did they ace it.

In a grinding game with repeated swings and momentum changes, Ridgefield completed the sizable of taking down the top three seeds, finishing with a 50-46 double overtime win tonight over No. 1 Staples for its first FCIAC title since 2015 and fourth over all.

Click here for more