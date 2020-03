FCIAC’s Boys Ice Hockey State Tournament Schedule and Scoreboard

Monday, March 9

Div. II First Round

No. 5 Westhill/Stamford 3, No. 12 Cheshire 1

No. 7 North Haven 3, No. 10 Trumbull 0

Div. III First Round

No. 1 Sheehan 10, No. 16 Trinity Catholic 2

No. 7 McMahon/Norwalk 2, No. 10 Milford 1

No. 3 Hall/Southington 6, No. 14 Staples 2

No. 6 Wilton 2, No. 11 Masuk 1

Tuesday, March 10

Div. I First Round

No. 9 West Haven vs. No. 8 Greenwich at Hamill Rink, 4:30 p.m.

No. 12 Northwest Catholic vs. No. 4 Darien at Darien Ice House, 4:30 p.m.

No. 11 Fairfield co-op vs. No. 6 Xavier at Wesleyan, 5 p.m.

No. 10 Ridgefield vs. No. 7 Simsbury at ISCC, 6:10 p.m.

No. 15 St. Joseph vs. No. 2 New Canaan at Darien Ice House, 7 p.m.

Thursday, March 12

Div. III Quarterfinals

No. 15 Housatonic co-op vs. No. 7 McMahon/Norwalk, site and time TBA

No. 6 Wilton vs. No. 3 Hall/Southington, site and time TBA

Friday, March 13

Div. II Quarterfinals

No. 5 Westhill/Stamford vs. No. 4 WMRP, site and time TBA