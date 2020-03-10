CIAC cancels remaining winter tournament events

The CIAC has cancelled the remainder of its winter postseason tournaments due to concerns regarding the coronavirus.

Here is the statement from the CIAC:

“Due to continuing concerns regarding the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus) CIAC has made the difficult decision to cancel the remainder of its winter championship tournaments.

“The decision was made in light of discussions with numerous agencies and considering the circumstances of our member schools, our championship venues, and weighing the health and safety of our student-athletes, parents, and fans given the uncertainty that surrounds the spread of this virus.”

