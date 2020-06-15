Coaches Corner: Art Brown, New Canaan

Art Brown

New Canaan

Girls Cross Country

Years as head coach: 11

Other sports coached or currently coaching: Currently assistant coach for New Canaan girls indoor and outdoor track and field; Previously a track and field coach at Stamford and Rippowam High Schools.

Full-time profession: Social Studies Teacher (Retired)

From the coach:

“I am presently head coach of the girls’ cross country team entering my 11th season. I am a retired social studies teacher. In high school, I played baseball and football. I also played football in college. I enjoy reading, watching baseball and college football and spending time with my family.” – Art Brown