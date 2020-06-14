Coaches Corner: Patrick Bradley, Brien McMahon

Patrick Bradley

Brien McMahon

Boys and girls cross country (5 years), boys indoor track and field (11 years), boys outdoor track and field (11 years)  

Years as head coach: 13 years

Other sports coached or currently coaching: Boys freshman football (8 Years)

Full-time profession: Social Studies Teacher at Brien McMahon

From the coach:

“I am originally from Long Island. I went to Sacred Heart University for my BA and Masters in teaching. I threw Javelin at SHU for three years. I have been married for eight years to Sophanaid Chin-Bradley and we have two children Connor, age 8, and Cara, age 5. I still train for the javelin and enjoy throwing at summer meets.

“My family and I love being outdoors and can usually be found hiking or swimming. Every summer we travel to South Carolina to visit family and stop at Civil War Battlefields along the way.” – Patrick Bradley

Leave a Comment