Coaches Corner: Steve Lapham, Greenwich

Steve Lapham

Greenwich

Girl’s Volleyball

Years as head coach: 27 years

Other sports coached or currently coaching: Head coach of Greenwich boys rugby (20 years); St Joseph JV basketball, JV baseball (2 years each: East Haven varsity girls track (1 year), SCSU men’s and women’s rugby coach; Multiple Youth basketball teams with my boys

Full-time profession: Physical Education and Health teacher at Greenwich High School

From the coach:

“I had the opportunity to play basketball and rugby at SCSU and followed in my mother’s footsteps to become a PE/Health teacher. Happily married to Alicia and have three boys- Garrett, Jackson and Sam. We live in Trumbull, which makes those matches a little tricky.

“I have learned along the way that building the team culture of caring will take care of the wins and success of the program.” – Steve Lapham