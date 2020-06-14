Coaches Corner: Jay Silverman, Bridgeport Central

Jay Silverman

Bridgeport Central

Boys Soccer

Other sports coached or currently coaching: Prior to Bridgeport I have coached baseball, volleyball, track and field, and football.

Full-time profession: Guidance Counselor

From the coach:

“My interest in Soccer came as the result of suffering a stroke at age 4 1/2. Due to paralysis it was the only game I could play without appearing too different from others. I use my story to motivate, encourage and focus students/athletes to accomplish anything that they want to accomplish.

“I am proud of the accomplishments of Central’s players who have gone on to college and made All-Conference Teams, All Tournament teams, MVP’s, several All-Americans, National Player of the Year, the many who played for National Championships as well as many Captains. Players who have gone on to colleges and graduated. All the players who continue to contribute to Central’s enthusiastic and growing extended family of soccer.” – Jay Silverman