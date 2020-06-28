Coaches Corner: Shaun Gallagher, Ridgefield

Shaun Gallagher

Ridgefield

Boys ice hockey

Years as head coach: 13

Other sports coached or currently coaching: Girls varsity golf (head coach, 5 seasons), and Girls varsity ice hockey (assistant coach, 3 seasons), both at Ridgefield HS. Coaching youth hockey year-round at various levels has also been a large part of my life for the past 15 years or so.

Full-time profession: Physical Education teacher at Scotts Ridge Middle School in Ridgefield.

From the coach:

“I have been married to my high school sweetheart Eileen, for 20 years. We have four children ranging from 9 to 17 years of age. When we aren’t in a hockey rink somewhere, we enjoy relaxing by the pool, spending time in Maine and cooking on the Big Green.” – Shaun Gallagher