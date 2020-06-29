Coaches Corner: Jeff Brameier, Darien

Jeff Brameier

Darien

Boys Lacrosse

Years as head coach: 37+

Winningest coach in Connecticut lacrosse history

Other sports coached or currently coaching: Was head coach of Darien football and boys swimming; Coached football for 28-plus years, and swimming for 9-plus years.

Full-time profession: Retired teacher; director of lacrosse in regional programs and at Chelsea Piers

About the coach:

Former three-sport athlete at Darien High School; Taught for 35-plus years in Darien Public Schools; Sports enthusiast, oves all sports, including skiing, water skiing, paddle boarding, hiking, paddle tennis, golf, etc..

Has three children: Devon, 26, 3rd medical student at Oxford University; Ryan, 24, graduate of Colorado College, works and lives in Denver; and Jenna, 20, junior at University of Virginia