Coaches Corner: David Nulf, Ludlowe

David Nulf

Fairfield Ludlowe

Boys Indoor and Outdoor Track and Field

Years as head coach: 17

Other sports coached or currently coaching: Assistant coach for boys soccer for many years; currently assistant coach for cross country.

Full-time profession: English Teacher at Fairfield-Ludlowe HS

From the coach:

“I live in Fairfield with my wife and our three daughters (ages 12, 17, and 19), and tending to our home/family keeps us continually busy. I also love to explore wild places whenever possible: Hiking, trail-running, biking, paddling my home-built kayak, and serving as a Trail Steward for the Aspetuck Land Trust at Trout Brook Valley. I often share outdoor experiences with high-schoolers, guiding groups on local hikes, backpacking trips to the Berkshires, and on summer leadership adventures- hiking and paddling some of the Lewis and Clark trail in Montana.” – David Nulf